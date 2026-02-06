How This Atheist Podcast Star Learned to Love Palestine, Oppose AIPAC, and Defend Muslims

As one of the co-hosts of the massively popular podcast ‘I’ve Had It’, Jennifer Welch has made a name for herself as a sharp-witted, foul-mouthed, uncomfortable-truth-bomb-dropping political commentator. Whether you’ve seen social media clips of her ranting about Donald Trump’s poorly applied makeup or watched her eviscerate Sen. Cory Booker on AIPAC during their viral interview, Jennifer is shaking up the way liberal media thinks about political punditry. Now, she joins Mehdi on ‘We’re Not Kidding’ to talk about her political journey and rise to fame.

“I have definitely moved further to the left,” Jennifer says. “Some people like to say ‘radicalized.’ I would say I’ve been ‘deprogrammed’ from corporate news propaganda and corporate Democrats.”

Once an “MSNBC liberal” from the Bible Belt, Mehdi and Jennifer discuss her evolution on issues like corporate influence on the Democratic party and Israel-Palestine. “When you live in Oklahoma, you don’t really know what’s going on in the Middle East,” Jennifer says. “So I really started researching about it. How did Israel become a country? I didn’t fucking know.”

They get into the recent dump of Epstein files, including Elon Musk’s “pathetic” attempt to get an invite to Epstein’s island on Christmas, and how Joe Biden and the Democrats once again fumbled the ball. “Merrick Garland had these files for four fucking years and didn’t do anything with it!” Jennifer says.

The two also discuss:

How atheism influences Jennifer’s politics (and religion influences Mehdi’s!).

Why Trump appeals to evangelical Christians.

Scott Jennings, Jesse Watters, and why Republican men are “submissive.”

Whether Epstein was a Mossad spy.

Which national Democrats should be “remodeled” and which should “retire.”

Buckle in for this one, folks. And please make sure your kids have their earmuffs on.

