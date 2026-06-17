A man carries the shrouded body of 5-year-old Mousa Al-Habeel after the boy was killed alongside his father as they collected water earlier this week. Photo by Mohammed M Skaik/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

73,000. That’s the number of (counted) Palestinians that Israel has killed in Gaza so far since the genocide began.

1,000. That’s the number of Palestinians that Israel has killed since the so-called “ceasefire” took effect eight months ago.

I have always hated the use of the term “ceasefire” when it comes to Palestine. The Cambridge English dictionary defines the term as “an agreement, usually between two armies, to stop fighting in order to allow discussions about peace.” For clarity, Palestinians do not have an army; we are not “fighting” (Israel is committing genocide), and of course, there are no “discussions about peace” (nor prospect of it, given that Israel continues to steal land).

And before anyone misconstrues my words, let me be clear: Palestinians were the happiest to see Israel’s mass killings stop when the so-called “ceasefire” was announced in October 2025. From October 2023 to October 2025 – the height of Israel’s genocide on Gaza – Israel was killing, on average, over 100 Palestinians a day. Israeli forces were gleefully bombing nearly all of Gaza’s 36 hospitals, and more than 200 schools and universities (we saw the TikToks). Israeli soldiers viewed children, journalists, and medical personnel as legitimate targets. Israel and its U.S. backers derived sick pleasure in seeing Palestinians scramble for food, only for Israeli soldier’s to gun them down or bomb them.

So why do I hate the term “ceasefire”? Because “ceasefire” doesn’t mean the end of genocide – at least not for Israel. So let’s examine what it does mean for Israel.