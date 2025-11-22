'Young People Need to Be Given a Reason to Believe': Cameron Kasky on Israel, AI, Guns, and His Bid for Congress

“If you are a moderate who frames themselves as progressive but ultimately has moderate politics and you are in line to run for N.Y.-12,

stay in line – I need your help,” Cameron Kasky tells Zeteo

At 25, Kasky is one of some dozen people running in the Democratic primary to fill the seat of outgoing Democratic lawmaker Jerry Nadler. He spoke with Zeteo about his fury toward “AI oligarchs,” his evolution on Israel-Palestine, and why he, a dues-paying Democratic socialist, isn’t expecting an endorsement from the Democratic Socialists of America.

A survivor of the Parkland school shooting, Kasky also answered viewers’ questions on a variety of subjects – including one on how he feels about the recent political turn from Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has spread vile conspiracies about the mass shooting and the survivors in the past [Editor’s note: this interview was recorded just before MTG announced her resignation].

“If you give up on the restorative power of the human spirit, it’s like you’re giving up on everybody,” Kasky says about MTG, adding: “I personally am not building a shrine to her like she’s Vishnu in the corner of my apartment, and talking about how great she is and how she and I are going to be moral, principled goras (“white person” in Hindi and Urdu) together.”

Watch the full interview above to hear Prem and Kasky’s full conversation – and let us know what you think of Kasky in the comments!

