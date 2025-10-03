Trump signs an executive order in the White House. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump’s escalating war on the left – and his critics in general – should send a chill down the spine of every adult in America.

Just in the last two weeks, he and his administration deployed the National Guard to “war-ravaged” Portland, Oregon, over so-called “antifa;” warned a gathering of 800 military officials about “a war from within;” declared that “we’re gonna straighten them out one by one” in “very unsafe places” like San Francisco and New York; used an official government website to announce that “The Radical Left in Congress shut down the government;” and issued two presidential orders directing the Justice Department and other federal law enforcement agencies to go after anyone he considers left-wing “domestic terrorists.”

The president is taking steps to criminalize being anti-Trump in America.