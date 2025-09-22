EXCLUSIVE: Israel is ‘Gaslighting’ Us, Says ‘Andor’ Star After Trip to Occupied West Bank

SPOILER ALERT: This episode includes plot details for the TV series ‘Andor’.

On this week’s ‘We’re Not Kidding’, Mehdi once again gets to do his two favorite things: have a substantive conversation about politics and fanboy on nerd culture. That’s because this week’s guest is award-winning Irish actor Denise Gough, who came to prominence on the ‘Star Wars’ TV series ‘Andor’ playing an intelligence officer in service of the fascistic Empire. But in real life Denise’s politics are deeply anti-imperial as an outspoken advocate for Palestine and the people of Gaza.

Mehdi speaks with Denise about her breakout role on ‘Andor’ playing “one of the most compelling fascists [he’s] ever seen on screen,” and unpack the parallels between ‘Andor’ and the rise of fascism across the West right now. “It's the banality of evil,” Denise says. “It happens around essentially a water cooler. Like all these kinds of boring office politics.” But unlike ‘Star Wars’, the “good guys” in many historical conflicts are often vilified by those in power. “It's very impressive when the good guys are doing it,” Mehdi says. “ But who defines who the good guys and the bad guys are?”

The two then discuss Denise’s advocacy work and the historical connection between Ireland and Palestine. “[Ireland] lived under occupation for hundreds of years,” Denise says. She goes on to recount her recent trip to the occupied West Bank and witnessing Israel’s apartheid firsthand. “I've seen things that are undeniable,” a visibly emotional Denise says. From the military checkpoints and fences in Hebron, to Palestinian homes barred in steel to protect against settler attacks, to handmade jewelry carved from Israeli military tear gas canisters. “There isn't a person in the world that would be able to convince me what is happening there is a democracy.”

Free subscribers get a 10-minute preview of the video above while Zeteo’s paid subscribers can watch it in full. As always, you can also listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Check out more from Zeteo: