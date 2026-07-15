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Darrel Washington's avatar
Darrel Washington
1h

Yes! They will confirm Todd Blanche. They have the nerve to say they’re using qualifications as a measure. The American people did the same thing with Donald Trump. Elected the most incompetent and unlearned President ever. So…..here we are.

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Sandra's avatar
Sandra
1h

I hope not but agree with you. Trump and his entire Cabinet are incompetent with few or no qualifications for their jobs aside from bending the knee, loyalty to the buffoon, or involvement in Project 2025.

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