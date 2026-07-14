During his appearance on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ on Monday, Mehdi held former White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley’s feet to the fire over Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign-trail promise not to start any new wars.

Gidley: “I didn’t say we wouldn’t get into any wars. What I said was….”

Mehdi: “Trump did. Trump said ‘no more wars.’ Those were his words.

Gidley: “He said he wouldn’t get into stupid wars or long-term protracted wars.”

Mehdi: “Nope. He said ‘no more wars.’ Those were his exact words. I have them in front of me.”

Zeteo’s editor-in-chief also addressed Trump’s attempt over the weekend to reignite his illegal war against Iran.

“This idea that Trump is going to start a blockade again, start bombing again, start threatening Kharg Island again, and anything fundamentally will change is absurd,” Mehdi told host Piers Morgan, adding that the war in Iran is “a disaster.”

“This is the most erratic man who has ever held any kind of power in this country,” Mehdi added. Responding to Morgan’s claim that Trump is looking for an “exit ramp,” he noted that “escalating to exit is not a good move.”

Mehdi also challenged Morgan on the host’s claim that the “woke left” is celebrating the death of Senator Lindsey Graham, and his description of the left as “despicably cruel, heartless and abusive.” He reminded Morgan that he never condemned Donald Trump in the same way when the president celebrated the deaths of, among others, ex-FBI chief Robert Mueller and Hollywood director Rob Reiner.

“The problem is when powerful people die, people in our media, especially mainstream corporate media, want to just do hagiography and say, ‘What a wonderful person they were,’” Mehdi explained, adding: “With Lindsey Graham, the man has a ton of blood on his hands, and we shouldn’t just forget that.”

Watch the full debate on ‘Piers Uncensored’ above – Mehdi comes on at around 19 minutes and 50 minutes in. (Editor’s Note: Mehdi also has a sore throat from screaming at the TV during the England-Norway World Cup game at the weekend!)

If you like the work Zeteo is doing, please consider becoming a paid subscriber or even a donor.

Share

Check out more from Zeteo: