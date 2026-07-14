Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jude Holdsworth's avatar
Jude Holdsworth
1h

What about Epstein files with trumps name all through them?

Reply
Share
Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
11m

Lincoln Square Survey Of Democrats: Upsetting The Democratic Establishment

1400 Democrats were surveyed from subscribers of the Lincoln Square substack channel(bit.ly/4gD4RoP) and the results are very revealing, showing that the Democratic establishment as the electorate has suspected is seriously misunderstanding Democratic voters. Political consultants, such as Simon Rosenberg of Hopium Chronicles and a professed Zionist supporting genocide and the IDF, programs the party policy in a way that alters a sane path forward for the party in responding to its electorate and probably contributed to the Harris loss in 2024.

The demographic is unfortunately skewed to the Boomers which may be a problem for the survey but this socialist supporting voting coalition will be a significant participant in upcoming elections. At the end of the report it’s felt that the other end of the voter spectrum commiserates with the current political scene with the Boomers.

Progressive Democratic candidates by this survey result will continue to outperform the Democratic monied establishment candidates and force the party to rethink its way out of the above absurd misdirection that consultants have moved the party. The survey shows that the word “socialism” that the Nazi Republicans have made into a nasty word is embraced wholeheartedly.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture