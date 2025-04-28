Andrew Cuomo Is ‘Just Like Donald Trump’: Whistleblower Speaks Out

The New York City mayoral race is heating up as the scandal-ridden former governor Andrew Cuomo has thrown his hat into the ring to replace the scandal-ridden Eric Adams. But between an alleged coverup of Covid deaths in nursing homes and sexual harassment allegations that he continues to deny, it feels like many New Yorkers have seemingly forgotten why their embattled former governor resigned from office in the first place.

Nearly four years later, Cuomo is, according to the polls, a favorite to be the next mayor of New York. But his critics have refused to back down or be silent, including whistleblower Lindsey Boylan, the first woman who came forward with sexual harassment allegations against the then-Democratic governor.

She tells Mehdi that Cuomo is “just like Donald Trump,” and is running for mayor “because it’s the most readily available job.”

“He just wanted a new title. And frankly, he really just wants to get back to his former glory. He’d much rather be governor… but that job is not available, and he’s always been about finding his way back to power,” she explains.

Meanwhile, New York politicians like Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Ritchie Torres – who both called on Cuomo to resign in 2021 – have switched their positions on the former governor as he picks up steam in the mayoral race. Boylan says, “I think they’re cowards. I think we are in a moment in this country where we have a lot of cowards in office.”

And on Democrats who chose to play it safe, she adds, “They are willing to keep themselves comfortable, keep themselves out of the line of fire, just to keep their jobs. And it’s gross.”

If you're a paid subscriber to Zeteo, you can watch the full interview above to hear the full conversation and find out who Boylan will be supporting in the June primary, and why she thinks Trump will have leverage over Cuomo just as he currently does over Adams.

