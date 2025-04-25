Zeteo

B J Sutherland
3h

Has anyone seen the picture of the column of names of journalists that have been killed by the IDF in Gaza? That should tell us everything about the information coming out of Israel about this tragedy. The International Criminal Court has also weighed in but the US and some of their little lackeys are the only ones stopping a UN resolution to end the occupation of Palestine. It's not enough Netanyahu has killed over 50,000, now he wants to starve and displace the rest of the population. All the while the Biden and the Trump administration continue to help with his efforts.

Fran Carbonaro
3h

By the time this shift is able to take effect there may be no Palestinians left in Gaza! Centuries ago, some Roman general said: “ they made a desert and called it peace.”

The word “peace” anywhere near the words “process” and “Israel” is absolutely meaningless, unless it includes a plan to end the occupation of Palestine and return to the borders of 1967.

My heart sinks when I realize that by the time we have Cheeto Con and his allies out of the Oval Office there may indeed be a new Riviera on the Gaza coast.

