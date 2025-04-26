Protesters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, protest against the arrest of County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan on April 25, 2025. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Pentagon is in “disarray.” The Trump administration still hasn’t brought back the Maryland man it mistakenly sent to an El Salvador mega-prison. And in the latest escalation in Donald Trump’s war on the judiciary, the FBI arrested a sitting Wisconsin judge, accusing her of helping a man evade immigration authorities.

It’s the 14th installment of This Week in Democracy – Zeteo’s project documenting the ongoing assault on democracy by Trump and his allies.

From whining about the Supreme Court to ramping up his efforts to go after his political opponents, here are just some of the actions Trump – as well as his allies – took this week that harm and threaten the US democratic and constitutional order, academic freedom, the free press, and our free society:

Saturday, April 19

On Truth Social, Trump baselessly called ranked-choice voting “one of the greatest threats to democracy,” adding that it’s “very fraudulent.”

The White House tweeted a picture of Trump holding a doctored photo of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia’s hand, which was digitally altered to add ‘MS-13’ on his knuckles.

The Supreme Court temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting another group of Venezuelan immigrants to El Salvador’s mega-prison under the Alien Enemies Act.

AP reported that a US citizen was arrested in Florida for allegedly being in the country illegally and held in custody to be transferred to ICE even after his mother provided his birth certificate and Social Security card to a judge, who dismissed the charges. The 20-year-old has since been released. (He was arrested under a new state law that has been put on hold by a judge. The law prohibits undocumented immigrants from entering Florida without permission.)

Sunday, April 20

In an unhinged holiday post on Truth Social, Trump wished a Happy Easter to the “radical left lunatics,” the “weak and ineffective judges and law enforcement officials,” and “all of the people who cheated in the 2020 presidential election.”

A former spokesperson for the Pentagon who resigned earlier this month wrote in an op-ed for Politico Magazine that “the building is in disarray under [Defense Secretary Pete] Hegseth’s leadership” and “the last month has been a full-blown meltdown at the Pentagon.”

The New York Times reported that in addition to sharing information about the US Yemen strike plans in a Signal group chat that mistakenly included The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg, Hegseth also shared details about the attack plans in another private Signal group that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer.

The New York Times also reported on a draft of an executive order that could see the Trump administration call for a drastic overhaul of the State Department, which would include the elimination of bureaus responsible for addressing refugee issues, climate change, and democracy and human rights concerns. It would also gut nearly all of its operations, embassies, and consulates across Africa. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the report “fake news” on Twitter.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration is planning to cut an additional $1 billion in funding for health research at Harvard University.

Monday, April 21

On Truth Social, Trump continued his attacks on Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, calling him a “major loser” and urging him to lower interest rates. Trump also baselessly claimed that Powell lowered interest rates in the leadup to the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris win.

Trump also complained that his administration’s efforts to remove “criminals” from the US are “being stymied at every turn by even the US Supreme Court,” saying the courts are being intimidated by “the radical left.”

The nonprofit watchdog organization American Oversight filed an amended lawsuit asking a federal judge to force the Trump administration to preserve all messages sent on Signal as part of their official business to include Hegseth’s second private group chat.

Speaking to reporters, Trump dismissed reports about Hegseth’s Signal group chat as “fake news” from “disgruntled employees.”

Hegseth attacked the media for using “anonymous sources” and claimed they are trying to “slash and burn people and ruin their reputations.”

Meanwhile, NPR reported that the White House began the process of looking for someone to replace Hegseth as defense secretary, a move White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called “total fake news” on Twitter.

Democratic Senator Adam Schiff sent a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration requesting an investigation into the Trump administration’s use of Signal and other messaging apps.

Palestinian green card holder Mahmoud Khalil, who is being held in a Louisiana ICE detention center, was denied permission to attend the birth of his child by an ICE official in New Orleans.

Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs chair Ron Johnson spread conspiracy theories about 9/11 being an inside job and suggested he would like to hold hearings about the “cover up.”

Harvard University announced it filed a lawsuit to prevent the Trump administration from freezing $2.3 billion in funding for the post-secondary institution.

House Oversight Committee chair James Comer referred former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to the Justice Department for prosecution, accusing the frontrunner in the New York City mayoral primary of deliberately lying to Congress about the number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. Cuomo’s spokesperson called the referral “meritless” and a “transparent attempt at election interference.”

More than 200 former national security officials and diplomats, including former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and former national security adviser Susan Rice, signed an open letter that says Trump and his administration have “assaulted the pillars of our democracy” and warned that the moral foundation of the US is “now in grave danger.”

Tuesday, April 22

NBC News reported that the Yemen attack details Hegseth shared with his wife and brother came from Army Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, who leads US Central Command. While Hegseth has claimed the details he shared were not classified, Kurilla used a secure government system meant for sensitive and classified information to relay the operation plans to the defense secretary.

Tim Pool, a right-wing podcaster who was deemed a “super-spreader” of misinformation during and after the 2020 election by the Election Integrity Partnership, was called on first by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at a press briefing. Pool was also among the conservative influencers linked to a media company secretly funded by Russian state media employees, which amplified Kremlin interests.

Bill Owens, the executive producer of ‘60 Minutes,’ announced his resignation, saying in a memo to staff, “It has become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it.” His departure comes as Paramount, which owns CBS News, is engaging in settlement talks with Trump in a $10 billion lawsuit related to the 2024 Kamala Harris interview on ‘60 Minutes.’

Breitbart correspondent Kristina Wong was named the new director of communications and chief spokesperson for Navy Secretary John C. Phelan.

A federal judge said the Trump administration is acting in “bad faith” by ignoring court orders and refusing to provide information about efforts to return Abrego Garcia to the US.

A federal judge extended her order temporarily blocking the deportations of immigrants in Colorado under the Alien Enemies Act.

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to resume operations at Voice of America and other affiliated news services.

Gothamist reported that immigrant children, including a 4-year-old girl, are being forced to go to court without the help of a lawyer after the Trump administration cut part of a $200 million contract for lawyers and legal services for unaccompanied migrant children last month.

A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration must reinstate the legal statuses of 133 international students who claimed their statuses were illegally revoked.

Musk told Tesla stockholders that he will “significantly” scale back his work with DOGE beginning in May, saying he will continue to work on government issues one or two days per week “for as long as the president would like me to do so.”

The Guardian reported that Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins is ordering agency employees to report each other for instances of “anti-Christian bias” to a new task force reviewing the Biden administration’s “treatment of Christians.”

Nearly 500 college presidents and other officials signed an open letter warning about the “unprecedented government overreach and political interference now endangering US higher education” and calling for the opposition of “undue government intrusion in the lives of those who learn, live, and work on our campuses.”

The Justice Department canceled millions of dollars in grants to community organizations and local governments that Attorney General Pam Bondi called “wasteful” spending. The funding supported gun violence prevention programs, mental health resources for police, hate crime prevention against Arab, Jewish, and Asian Americans, intervention programs for nonviolent youth involved in the criminal legal system, and a confidential hotline that explains the rights of victims of crimes. The Justice Department later reversed its decision to cancel two federal grants for crime victims. Share

Axios reported that, as part of a deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, the US would recognize Crimea as a Russian territory, lift sanctions imposed on Moscow since 2014, and ensure Ukraine does not become a member of NATO. Rubio has warned the US is prepared to walk away from negotiations if Ukraine doesn’t accept the US’ “final offer.”

On Fox, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. peddled debunked claims about the COVID-19 vaccine’s effect on children.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a preemptive lawsuit against Trump to declare the president’s executive orders banning trans athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports unconstitutional.

Wednesday, April 23

Trump signed a series of executive orders, including an overhaul of the accreditation system for colleges and universities to prevent “unlawful discrimination and ideological overreach” through DEI-related policies and standards.

Trump also rolled back guidance on school discipline that addresses racial bias, which was introduced by Barack Obama in 2014. Trump had previously removed the guidance during his first term, but Biden reinstated it in 2023.

Another executive order sought to eliminate “disparate-impact liability” – the legal theory that policies that appear neutral but disproportionately harm marginalized communities can still be considered discriminatory – from federal civil rights enforcement, a move that has prompted backlash from advocates.

A dozen states sued the Trump administration in the US Court of International Trade in an effort to block the president’s tariff policy, arguing in the lawsuit that Trump’s tariffs have been based on “whims rather than the sound exercise of lawful authority.”

Trial judges in North Carolina dismissed another attempt by Republicans to take away the governor’s authority to appoint members to the State Board of Elections, saying shifting that power to the state auditor would be unconstitutional.

Harvard University’s president told NBC News that the school “will not compromise on certain issues” when it comes to pressure from the Trump administration, which he believes is federal overreach.

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to facilitate the return of a second man deported to El Salvador, finding his removal violated a previous court settlement.

In a court filing, the Trump administration admitted it deported four more immigrants to El Salvador. It argued the deportations don’t violate a court order prohibiting the removal of people to a third country because the order applies to DHS and the deportations were done by the Department of Defense.

On Truth Social, Trump accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of prolonging Russia’s war in Ukraine by making “inflammatory statements” and refusing to recognize Russia’s occupation of Crimea, saying Zelensky has “no cards to play” and “nothing to boast about.

Thursday, April 24

In a court filing, government lawyers admitted ICE did not have a warrant for Khalil’s arrest when they detained him last month.

On Truth Social, Trump baselessly called Harvard University an “Anti-Semitic, Far Left Institution” and a “Liberal mess” with students “that want to rip our Country apart.”

The president also called for his sons to fire conservative attorney Bill Burck, who represents the Trump Organization, because he’s also working for Harvard in their lawsuit against the administration. Later that day, Burck was fired by the Trump Organization.

Trump called for the firing of a Fox pollster, saying Rupert Murdoch should also make changes at the “China Loving” Wall Street Journal.

Also on Truth Social, Trump said he would meet with Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic who was mistakenly added to a Signal group chat about Yemen attack plans, for an interview about his presidency. Trump indicated reporters Michael Scherer and Ashley Parker, who he has complained about in the past, would also be in attendance.

The Trump administration filed an emergency appeal asking the Supreme Court to authorize the enforcement of a ban on trans people serving in the military while court cases about the policy move forward. Share

In a court case where families of Oct. 7 victims are suing UNRWA for $1 billion in damages, the DOJ argued that the UN agency isn’t entitled to immunity from lawsuits in the US.

The American Prospect reported that the Justice Department is planning to get rid of its Consumer Protection Branch, which prosecutes cases involving “tobacco marketing, fraud against seniors and service members, and entities involved in the opioid crisis.”

NBC News reported that Bondi issued a memo saying the Justice Department will investigate doctors who provide trans healthcare to minors.

Meanwhile, Politico reported that the Pentagon is restoring gender-affirming care for trans service members in the Defense Department after a court order deemed the restrictions unconstitutional.

The lawyer representing New York Attorney General Letitia James sent a letter to Bondi calling the criminal referral of James “the next salvo on President Trump’s revenge tour” against her and said the move represents “improper political retribution.”

Three federal judges blocked the Trump administration from cutting funds to public schools that engage in DEI initiatives.

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from withholding federal funds from 16 cities and counties it deems “sanctuary jurisdictions.”

A federal judge blocked part of a Trump executive order that would require proof of citizenship to vote, ruling that regulating federal elections is up to the states and Congress. The judge did allow other parts of the executive order to move forward, including the tightening of mail-in ballot deadlines.

Reuters reported that the Trump administration may have violated a court order by moving a Venezuelan man to Texas for possible deportation after a federal judge blocked his removal from Pennsylvania.

Trump ordered the DOJ to investigate ActBlue, the top fundraising platform for the Democratic Party, over allegations from Republicans that it allows illegal campaign donations. ActBlue called the move an “oppressive use of power.”

AP reported that Hegseth had an unsecured internet connection set up in his office to use Signal on a personal computer, which bypassed Pentagon security protocols. This comes after The Washington Post reported that Hegseth had Signal installed on a desktop computer in his Pentagon office as part of a workaround that would allow him to use the messaging app in a classified space where personal cell phones and other electronics are prohibited.

The Trump administration warned states that they could lose Transportation Department funding if they don’t cooperate with federal immigration enforcement efforts or engage in DEI programs.

In a court filing, an ICE official said the government only gave Venezuelan migrants detained under the Alien Enemies Act 12 hours to decide whether they will contest their status as an “alien enemy.”

Trump pardoned Michele Fiore, a former Las Vegas City councilwoman found guilty of wire fraud charges in 2024 for using money for personal use that was meant for a police officer’s memorial. Fiore, who has been dubbed “Lady Trump” by pundits, was set to be sentenced in May.

The Trump-appointed director of the US National Science Foundation (NSF) resigned, saying, “I have done all I can,” after the administration cut hundreds of grants worth more than $230 million. NSF also faces possible cuts to its 1,500-person workforce.

The Trump Organization started selling red hats with the slogan “Trump 2028” on their website. A t-shirt with the same slogan also includes the phrase “Rewrite the Rules.”

During an Oval Office meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Trump reiterated his baseless claim that US control of Greenland is needed for “international peace.”

The non-profit organization Partnership for Public Service estimated that Musk and DOGE’s cuts to the federal government that have resulted in mass firings, re-hirings, lost productivity, and paid leave will cost taxpayers more than $135 billion this fiscal year.

Friday, April 25