On this day in 2017, Donald Trump met Vladimir Putin for the first time, at the G20 in Hamburg, Germany. The Russian president denied interfering in the election Trump won the year before. It was later discovered that the two men had a second, undisclosed meeting the same day.

Good morning! Andrew here. I’m traveling, which means I’m not reporting from the great state of Maine today. Maybe that’s OK. It’s quite a scene right now, and could be for some time. Zeteo broke the news of Graham Platner’s campaign launch last summer, and I’ve spent much of the past year covering his grassroots bid on the ground. That seems likely to change.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ we look at whether Platner’s time as Maine’s Democratic Senate nominee is coming to an end, and take in a truly mad White House performance from Donald Trump which was, of course, just the chaser for another ludicrous Washington day.

‘A Red Line’

Graham Platner speaks at his primary election event on June 9, 2026 in Blue Hill, Maine. Photo by CJ Gunther/Getty Images.

Mainers have shown Graham Platner an awful lot of grace. It’s why the Marine combat veteran and populist oysterman survived a series of controversies that would have typically nuked anyone’s political aspirations.

Platner didn’t just survive. He beat the Democratic establishment’s pick for Senate, Maine Governor Janet Mills, so badly she was forced to leave the race early. Even as the scandals piled up, Platner won 72% of the primary vote, securing the chance to take on five-term Republican Senator Susan Collins.

The allegations raised Monday landed differently. Jenny Racicot, a woman who dated Platner, told Politico he came over to her house uninvited in 2021, deeply intoxicated, and sexually assaulted her. Her claims, which Platner denied, were disturbing. Politico said it reviewed correspondence between Racicot and her therapist, and spoke with a man she told about the incident. Racicot also spoke to CNN, saying Platner “absolutely” raped her.

The reaction was swift. Rep. Ro Khanna and Senator Ruben Gallego rescinded endorsements. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand called on Platner to “immediately withdraw,” adding that the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee “will not invest in the Maine Senate race if Platner remains on the ballot.” The DSCC’s super PAC arm, Senate Majority PAC, said it “is redirecting resources away” from Maine. The Maine Democratic Party demanded he withdraw. So did Hannah Pingree, Maine’s Dem nominee for governor. Progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren, who backed Platner’s bid, called for him to step aside. Supporters in lefty media, including Emma Vigeland and ‘Pod Save America’ hosts Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor, urged Platner to drop out.

The Maine Democratic Party can replace Platner on the ballot, as long as he exits by Monday, July 13. The party would need to select a new candidate by July 27. If not, the party can’t swap him out. Platner said he would “reflect on the best path forward” – a remark that could only be read as him knowing he’ll have to drop out.

At least, it sounded that way. Right?