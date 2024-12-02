Kash Patel speaks during a Trump campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on Oct. 13, 2024. Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Every time we think Donald Trump couldn’t possibly make a more shocking or egregious appointment or nomination, the president-elect goes and proves us wrong.

From Peter Hegseth to Matt Gaetz; Gaetz to Tulsi Gabbard; Gabbard to RFK Jr.

And now a Trump nominee perhaps more dangerous than them all: Kash Patel.

Back in August 2022, when I was at MSNBC, I did a deep dive into Patel’s past and concluded with this rather prophetic warning: “If Trump runs again in 2024 and wins the presidency, and seeks to crush all the investigations against him and the people who pursued them, who do you think Donald J. Trump will want to put in charge of the FBI? Yeah, this guy.”

On Saturday, Trump announced that he would appoint Kash Patel to be the next director of the FBI, sending “shockwaves through Washington” (technically, there isn’t even a vacancy as the current FBI director Christopher Wray, appointed by Trump in 2017, has three years left to serve on his 10-year term).

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe told CNN he believes Patel’s nomination is part of “a plan to disrupt, to dismantle, to distract the FBI, and to possibly use it as a tool for the president's political agenda.” Former national security adviser John Bolton, who was once Patel’s boss in the Trump White House, even called on the Senate to “reject this nomination 100-0."

It is difficult to overstate how unqualified, disturbing, and dangerous this particular Trump nominee is.

Here are seven things you need to know about Kash Patel.