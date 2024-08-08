Playback speed
‘We’re Not Kidding’ Will Return in September with a Very Special Guest!

Zeteo’s flagship podcast is taking a summer break, but will return in September with new episodes and a guest host from Mehdi’s childhood…
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Aug 08, 2024
Transcript

‘We’re Not Kidding’ will be taking a break during the month of August, but will return in September with new episodes and a very special guest host - check out Mehdi’s announcement video for a sneak peak! 

‘We’re Not Kidding’ launched just a few months ago, and has already had hundreds of thousands of people watch and listen, six amazing guest hosts, and a live show in DC in front of a studio audience with Zeteo’s paid subscribers. 

If you haven’t had the chance yet, consider becoming a paid subscriber so you don’t miss any new episodes and can watch them without a paywall the moment they’re released – and get an invitation to future live events. Also, we’d love if you could please take a few seconds to rate and review ‘We’re Not Kidding’ on Apple or Spotify or wherever you listen to your podcasts - it helps other people find the show!

Thank you to our ‘We’re Not kidding’ audience for all of your support. Please enjoy some of our favorite moments from the show so far this year (in the video above)… and a preview of what’s to come.

Zeteo
We’re Not Kidding with Mehdi & Friends
We’re Not Kidding is a show where funny people talk about serious things, hosted by Zeteo founder and CEO Mehdi Hasan and regularly featuring internationally acclaimed comedian Bassem Youssef. Each episode, Mehdi is joined by a renowned guest host for a sometimes lighthearted, sometimes vulnerable conversation about topics they can't discuss anywhere else.
