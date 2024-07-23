Playback speed
‘We’re Not Kidding’ LIVE! - Alana Hadid & Mehdi on Palestine and the Fight for Liberation

Mehdi and Alana talk about being 'influencers', being silenced, and take audience questions on the conflict in Gaza
Mehdi Hasan
Jul 23, 2024
22
On this week’s special LIVE episode of ‘We’re Not Kidding,’ filmed in front of a studio audience in the Washington DC area, Mehdi is joined by activist, influencer and fashion designer Alana Hadid, who has been one of the most vocal advocates for the people of Gaza over the past nine months. Alana’s family is arguably the most famous Palestinian family on Earth, and the Hadids have received a ton of backlash - and a lot of threats - due to their outspoken criticisms of Israel’s genocidal campaign.

Mehdi and Alana, who is also creative director for Watermelon Pictures, discuss her family’s history of being displaced from Palestine in 1948, the double-edged sword of speaking out on a massive social media platform, and why ‘hope’ shouldn’t be confused with ‘optimism.’ They also take live questions from Zeteo paid subscribers who were invited to the taping! 

“If you have to defend me, you’re in the wrong room,” a defiant Alana says to Mehdi, while discussing the experience of losing friends since October 7th.

You can also subscribe and listen to ‘We’re Not Kidding’ wherever you listen to podcasts:

Zeteo
We’re Not Kidding with Mehdi & Friends
We’re Not Kidding is a show where funny people talk about serious things, hosted by Zeteo founder and CEO Mehdi Hasan and regularly featuring internationally acclaimed comedian Bassem Youssef. Each episode, Mehdi is joined by a renowned guest host for a sometimes lighthearted, sometimes vulnerable conversation about topics they can't discuss anywhere else.
