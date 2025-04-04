It’s day 74 of Trump 2.0, and he’s sent the US stock market spiraling, with the biggest single-day wipeout in value since 2020.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali react to Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day,” where he announced 10% tariffs across the board.

“It’s funny that these capitalists talk about incentives constantly, but when it comes to actually building up national industry, they need incentives to do that. You can’t just build a manufacturing plant with the snap of a finger, click of a pen. This has to be a concerted effort,” Francesca says.

She adds, “When you have 40 years of global, neoliberal economics and you’re trying to put the cat back in the bag in one fell swoop, people will become destitute.”

Financial journalist James Surowiecki joins the show to discuss how these tariffs will ultimately fall on working-class Americans. “The vast majority of us will be worse off,” he warns.

He continues, “It’s not that complicated: Tariffs are a tax. Some of that tax will be eaten by the foreign producer… some of it will be eaten by the importer. But a big chunk of it will be paid by American consumers.”

Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion, including how Elon Musk’s days at DOGE may be numbered.

Tune into ‘America Unhinged’ and join the live chat Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8pm ET over on Zeteo’s YouTube channel. Tell your friends, too!

And if you’re a paid subscriber, let us know in the comments what you’d like Francesca and Wajahat to cover next!

If you enjoy ‘America Unhinged,’ support independent journalism and the work of Zeteo, please consider donating to support our mission of delivering unfiltered news, bold opinions, and diverse voices.

Share

In case you missed them, here are some recent stories from Zeteo: