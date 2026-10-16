Al Jazeera’s ‘Head to Head,’ hosted by Zeteo editor-in-chief Mehdi Hasan, is back for a new round of shows, and for the first time in almost a decade, filming in the United States. ‘Head to Head’ kicks off its current round of shows at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. ahead of the midterm elections.
Mehdi’s first guest is Neera Tanden, a provocative figure and former senior staffer in the Obama and Biden administrations, who is now the president and CEO of the liberal thinktank, the Center for American Progress (CAP).
Watch the must-see, and at-times heated, conversation above, for free, to see how Tanden, who was a loyal aide to Hillary Clinton for many years, responds to Mehdi’s questions about the Democratic Party establishment and the coming midterms, her “obsession” with Hasan Piker, her infamous interview with Benjamin Netanyahu, her retweeting of Laura Loomer, and why AIPAC’s dark money spending seems to get a pass from her and the CAP.
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It is not enough to vote democratic because the Repblicans are so bad. Every democrat must be held to account and pushed to the left hard. What Democrats want and need are progressives. Establishment Democrats have shown time and again that they are paid well and exist to maintain the status quo. Democrats have been Repblican-lite and that is unacceptable.
To reiterate, when it really matters Democrats throw the fight and that results in maintenue off the status quo. Money in politics shows up as bold corruption by the Repblicans and weakness by Democrats even when Democrats hold all the power.