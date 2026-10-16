Al Jazeera’s ‘Head to Head,’ hosted by Zeteo editor-in-chief Mehdi Hasan, is back for a new round of shows, and for the first time in almost a decade, filming in the United States. ‘Head to Head’ kicks off its current round of shows at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. ahead of the midterm elections.

Mehdi’s first guest is Neera Tanden, a provocative figure and former senior staffer in the Obama and Biden administrations, who is now the president and CEO of the liberal thinktank, the Center for American Progress (CAP).

Watch the must-see, and at-times heated, conversation above, for free, to see how Tanden, who was a loyal aide to Hillary Clinton for many years, responds to Mehdi’s questions about the Democratic Party establishment and the coming midterms, her “obsession” with Hasan Piker, her infamous interview with Benjamin Netanyahu, her retweeting of Laura Loomer, and why AIPAC’s dark money spending seems to get a pass from her and the CAP.

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