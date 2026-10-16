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RosalbaC's avatar
RosalbaC
3h

It is not enough to vote democratic because the Repblicans are so bad. Every democrat must be held to account and pushed to the left hard. What Democrats want and need are progressives. Establishment Democrats have shown time and again that they are paid well and exist to maintain the status quo. Democrats have been Repblican-lite and that is unacceptable.

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RosalbaC
3h

To reiterate, when it really matters Democrats throw the fight and that results in maintenue off the status quo. Money in politics shows up as bold corruption by the Repblicans and weakness by Democrats even when Democrats hold all the power.

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