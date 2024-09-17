Trump's Assassination Attempt; Banning the Word ‘Zionist’; The Terrorizing of Haitian Immigrants

This week, we have a bonus episode of ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ because there’s no shortage of news to cover.

On Sunday, we saw another assassination attempt on former President Trump at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, with the alleged shooter having an AK47-type rifle on him. As upset as the Republicans are, their outrage over this second assassination attempt on Trump has its limits. It stops at gun control.

Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a Democrat from Florida, the first member of Generation Z to be elected to Congress, and the former National Organizing Director for March for Our Lives, the youth-led movement in support of gun control, joins Mehdi in studio to talk about the attempted attack and the failure of gun reform in in the US so far.

Also on the show, Zeteo contributor, award-winning actor and activist Cynthia Nixon discusses Barnard College’s latest restrictions on its faculty when it comes to speech, freedom of expression, and pro-Palestinian sentiment on its campus. Nixon is a Barnard alumna and had a lot to say, including on the recent suspensions of students, which left many without health insurance and, in some cases, even housing.

And finally, justice correspondent for The Nation, Elie Mystal discusses Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance’s dangerous peddling of fake stories about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio. It’s led to serious threats against Springfield schools, hospitals, city officials, and the city’s Haitian population. Mystal is of Haitian descent and recently wrote for the Nation: ‘White People Have Never Forgiven Haitians for Claiming Their Freedom’. He joins the show to talk about his piece; the racist, Republican-led narrative being pushed; and the bigger picture.

We hope you enjoy this week’s bonus episode of ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’. Be sure to join the conversation in the comments - including telling us what you thought of this week’s guests. (We really do read what you have to say!)

And in case you missed it, be sure to check out Mehdi’s exclusive interview with Jill Stein from Monday.