Share post
7

EXCLUSIVE: Mehdi Interviews Jill Stein

The Green Party presidential candidate and her running mate Butch Ware join 'Mehdi Unfiltered' for a wide-ranging and challenging interview.
Team Zeteo
and
Mehdi Hasan
Sep 16, 2024
7
Dear subscribers,

You know I like to do combative interviews with curveball questions, right? Whether it’s Republicans or Democrats, politicians or pundits, I try and ask the questions that other interviewers shy away from. 

But, I’ll be honest, I was a little torn on whether or not to interview Dr. Jill Stein, the Green Party presidential candidate, who is in the midst of her third quixotic campaign for the White House.

I know that some of you see Stein as a pro-Russia spoiler, who helped hand the 2016 election to Donald Trump and worry it could happen again in 2024. You folks don’t want me to platform her.

Others of you see Stein as a hero on Gaza and the only presidential candidate standing up to Israel and corporate PAC money. You folks don’t want me to challenge or criticize her.

I started Zeteo, however, in order to speak my mind and, crucially, speak truth to power - even if it’s uncomfortable for my own subscribers, supporters, sympathizers. I started Zeteo, with your backing, so I could ask questions without fear or favor, of those in positions of power and influence - and whether you like it or not, Stein is in that position right now.

So early last week, I sat down in our DC studio with Dr. Jill Stein and her new running mate, Professor Butch Ware, for a wide-ranging conversation ahead of the November presidential election. 

I believe it is a tough, challenging but fair interview. We covered her stance on Israel and Gaza; whether she helped Trump in 2016 and whether she is helping him again in 2024; her own controversial record on Russia and Syria; and the long-standing failures of the Green Party on her watch. 

Do please watch and let me know what you think of the conversation in the comments below. 

Thank you, as ever, for all your support.

Mehdi

