Left to right: Norm Ornstein, Olivia Troye, and Mehdi Hasan in Washington D.C., Nov. 6, 2024

With Donald Trump the new president-elect of the United States - again! - Mehdi assembles a group of experts in Washington DC, overlooking the White House, to discuss what went wrong for the Democrats, what we can expect from a second Trump presidency, and what it all means for the genocide in Gaza.

What will a Trump presidency look like?

The man who said he will be a dictator on day one of his presidency is set to return to the White House, so what happens next? Mehdi is joined by Olivia Troye, an anti-Trump Republican who previously served in his first administration as advisor to then Vice President Mike Pence, and Norm Ornstein, long-standing DC thinktanker and senior fellow emeritus at the American Enterprise Institute. “My worst fear is being realized and I just couldn't stop thinking about all the people that were going to be affected. It was awful,” Troye says about Trump’s victory.

Watch the full discussion below to hear why Ornstein thinks Trump is not a president anyone can restrain, and how he will weaponize government agencies to do his bidding.

What happens to Gaza next?

Mehdi speaks to Senior Fellow at the Arab Center in Washington DC Yousef Munayyer on how big of a role Gaza played in this election, and what happens to the ongoing genocide there under a Trump presidency. “The Biden administration has effectively ceded the driver's seat to Benjamin Netanyahu as it is, and I don't expect that to be that much different with Trump in power.”

Watch the full interview below to hear what Munayyer thinks Trump and Netanyahu could clash on once he takes office in January.

How did the Democrats get it so wrong?

Harris underperformed Joe Biden in every single state across the country, eviscerating any path she may have had to victory. To discuss how her campaign made so many wrong turns, Mehdi talks to Ryan Grim, co-founder of Drop Site News, and Don Calloway, former Missouri Representative and founder of the National Voter Protection Action Fund.

Watch the full discussion below to hear how the Harris campaign strategy sent the wrong signals in campaigning with the Cheneys.