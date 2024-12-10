Playback speed
Debunking Trump’s Plan To End Birthright Citizenship

The president-elect has announced he wants to override a key constitutional right, that has been upheld by the courts for over a hundred years, with the stroke of his pen.
Team Zeteo
Dec 10, 2024
12
16
Transcript

President-elect Donald J. Trump has once again revealed his blatant disregard for the US Constitution, touting his plan to end birthright citizenship for the children of undocumented immigrants.

Of course, Trump being Trump thinks he can end it all by himself, via simple executive order – rather than the required constitutional amendment. But, as Mehdi points out in the video above, Trump not only would be defying the plain text of the 14th Amendment, he would also be going against over 100 years of judicial precedent.

Watch the short video above to see Mehdi rebut the right-wing critics of birthright citizenship, dismantle Trump’s lies on this issue, and brings receipts dating all the way back to the 1860s.

Paid subscribers can comment below.

