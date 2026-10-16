The day is finally here! Our Editor-in-Chief Mehdi Hasan and Zeteo’s flagship podcast “We’re Not Kidding” are going LIVE tonight with acclaimed Palestinian-American comedian and actor Mo Amer.

In just a few hours, Houston’s Cullen Performance Hall will be packed to the brim as Mehdi and Mo take the stage for a night of laughs, political and social commentary, and a Q&A session with the audience.

Also joining Mehdi will be Texas Rep. Greg Casar, who will also take questions from the audience with the U.S. midterms just around the corner.

Didn’t get tickets? Well there’s good news!

If you’re a paid subscriber, you can tune in to our show LIVE as it’s happening, from the comfort of your own home. The Livestream will start at 8:45pm ET; 7:45pm CT; and 5:45pm PT - Just click the button below:

Click Here To Watch

And if you’re a free subscriber, what are you waiting for? Upgrade right now to get access to the live stream and never miss out on events like this one, or any of Zeteo’s content, ever again!

Special thanks to the Risala Foundation for sponsoring this live event.

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