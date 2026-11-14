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Kenneth Wiese's avatar
Kenneth Wiese
6hEdited

Trump and his GOP MAGA-ites appeared to be stunned for a couple of days after the midterms but he was soon leading the way, followed immediately by his personal MAGA lawyer AG (do we really have to call him that?) Blanche, who has led the charge ever since, non-stop, morning, noon and night on whatever Network (most often FOX, of course) or news show will have him. And there he spews out a litany of baseless threats toward a few individuals and the "Dems" in general whom, he fears, might investigate them, along with an amalgam of lies, misrepresentations and other falsehoods. It is truly a pitiful sight that I believe harms their cause far more that helps it.

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Deepak Puri's avatar
Deepak Puri
2h

Who goes hungry as Republicans cut SNAP food benefits? Check this interactive map.

https://arcg.is/0TWufH1

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