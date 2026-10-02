Trump speaks during a campaign rally on Oct. 1, 2026, in Durant, Oklahoma. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

We’re now 32 days out from the midterm election, and Donald Trump and his cronies are going into overdrive to somehow prevent what is expected to be a disappointing showing for Republicans.

This week, Trump continued his assault on the free press, put out more “obviously illegal” campaign-style TV ads – paid for by American taxpayers and the federal government – and found another way to target the election process.

The next month is bound to be a lot worse. And Zeteo will be there documenting everything, as Trump and his allies intensify their efforts to harm democracy, undermine the Constitution, and hurt societies worldwide. While we send ‘This Week in Democracy’ unpaywalled every week, we hope free subscribers will consider upgrading today to further support our brand of journalism. A free press isn’t free!

Now, here’s ‘This Week in Democracy – Week 89’:

Saturday, Sept. 26 - CNN Blocked From Pool Duties

The White House replaced CNN with right-wing network Real America’s Voice News for TV pool duties on Air Force One during Trump’s trip to a college football game in Tennessee, days after a federal judge temporarily blocked the White House’s press ban against the network, along with MS NOW and Politico.

The news outlets’ attorney noted last week that the plaintiffs believe the court ruling also covers pool access, though the order didn’t specifically mention Air Force One.

Later, the White House also removed CNN from its press pool for Trump’s Thursday trip to Texas and Oklahoma.

Sunday, Sept. 27 - ‘Obviously Illegal’ Trump Ads Could Be ‘Impeachable’

The New York Times reported that Trump’s latest campaign-style TV ads may violate federal laws, according to ethics experts.

Richard Painter, who served as a White House ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration, told the Times that using taxpayer dollars for the ads could be considered “an impeachable offense,” and noted that the U.S. doesn’t “allow government-sponsored propaganda.”

Later, the Wall Street Journal revealed that the federal funds used for the ads came from the Department of Homeland Security, and one senior Trump official told Zeteo that the ads are “obviously illegal.”

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Monday, Sept. 28 – Trump’s Initial Plan To Restrict Mail-In Voting Was Even Worse

ProPublica reported that Trump’s plans to restrict mail-in voting had initially been much more expansive. According to the news outlet, the administration had wanted to require that all ballots be delivered through certified mail – a move that would have seen ballots go undelivered if voters weren’t home to sign for them.

While the effort was dismissed, Postal Service officials were excluded from important discussions as the Trump administration finalized its executive order on mail-in voting, ProPublica noted.

Tuesday, Sept. 29 – Trump’s ‘Pocket Rescission’ Funding Cancellation Is Unconstitutional

The Government Accountability Office sent a letter to congressional leaders saying that Trump’s cancellation of $810 million in federal funding, mostly for Health and Human Services programs for refugees and asylum seekers, violated the Constitution.

Trump canceled the funds using the “pocket rescission” process – a move that effectively bypassed Congress and ultimately guaranteed the funds would go unspent before the end of the fiscal year.

Wednesday, Sept. 30 – ICE Deletes In-Custody Death Reviews From Website

The Intercept reported that ICE posted and deleted internal reviews on its website about deaths in the agency’s custody last year, which showed that poor medical care, including failing to provide CPR or other life-saving measures during emergencies, ignoring lab orders, and delaying treatment, was a factor in the deaths of at least six detainees.

The revelations from the reviews come as the death toll in ICE custody has reached at least 56 during Trump’s second term.

Thursday, Oct. 1 – Trump Administration Targets ‘Never Resided’ Voters

The Democratic National Committee sued the Trump administration after it changed a federal voter form to remove an option for U.S. citizens who were born abroad and have never lived in the U.S. to register to vote and request a mail ballot.

Additionally, the lawsuit revealed that the Trump administration also removed information from a federal voter assistance guide about which states “never resided” voters are eligible to vote in, according to Democracy Docket.

Friday, Oct. 2 – Trump’s Fuel Blockade of Cuba Continues

The U.S. Coast Guard announced it seized two ships carrying fuel to Cuba, one in September and another in June.

The seizures come as Trump continues his fuel blockade of the country, which has led to what UN human rights experts have called a humanitarian crisis, with rising food insecurity, medicine shortages, and prolonged power blackouts.

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Did you miss previous weeks of ‘This Week in Democracy’? Catch up here. And check out more of Zeteo’s reporting from this week below: