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Jeff Lazar's avatar
Jeff Lazar
4h

Too bad Trump wasn't transported in a garbage bin rather than a food cart. OTOH, we can now say that Operation Pig in a Blanket was a success.

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No's avatar
No
36m

The manufacturer also states that a second officer should “stand by to keep the victim still”!!! Unclear as to why the second officer would not “get shocked” as well!

Days that will live in infamy!

🗽🕊️😡😖🤬😩😳

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