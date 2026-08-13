On this day in 2025, 37-year-old paralegal Sean Dunn was charged with felony assault for throwing a sandwich at an immigration agent in Washington, DC. In an early fiasco for Fox host turned DC U.S. attorney Jeanine Pirro, the charge was downgraded before Dunn was acquitted.

Happy Thursday! Swin here. There’s an episode from the classic era of ‘The Simpsons’ (yeah that’s right; I’m referencing the show again) in which the billionaire Republican tyrant Mr. Burns jumps in an escape pod and mercilessly locks out his ultra-sycophantic assistant, Waylon Smithers, because Burns wants more leg room, all the while expecting his yes-man to keep on serving. Donald Trump did his version with his decoy Air Force One caper – and I’m very sorry, I simply cannot pretend it isn’t tremendously funny.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ we get into the wild saga of Trump, his planes, and his apparently expendable aides. Plus, responses to a progressive defeat in Wisconsin and a progressive win in Minnesota suggest Democrats might just have read the memo about the overwhelming need for unity in the attempt to wrest Congress away from the GOP, the better to hold Trump to account. Let’s read in.

‘They Expect One of Us in the Wreckage, Brother’

Donald Trump, accompanied by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, aboard Air Force One on Oct. 27, 2025 Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.

One of the reasons I’m glad to no longer be a member of the White House Correspondents’ Association or the White House press pool is that I can easily decline being used as an in-flight decoy and human shield for the dumbest, most blundering U.S. president who ever lived. I can’t fathom a less honorable or more meaningless way to die – and yes, I’m taking into account that Trump’s fellow gold-plated sadist Saddam Hussein used body doubles, who might’ve had to take a bullet for him.

For the sake of argument, let’s assume (as we should probably never do) that we can take the Trump administration’s claims and the Israeli government’s intel at face value: that there was a credible threat that Iranian-government-backed actors, in retaliation for Trump’s illegal war, could try to blow up Air Force One during Trump’s flight out of a NATO summit in Turkey last month. (Allowing for the Washington Post’s reporting on Wednesday, that the CIA had “low confidence” in there being a threat.)

It would make sense for any American president to have additional security measures in a situation like that. I’m told the White House has been taking the possibility of Iranian-linked attacks on Trump’s wife and other family members incredibly seriously and has acted accordingly during this hellish war that Trump was stupid enough to start. (More on that soon, here at Zeteo…)

But in recent days, multiple news outlets have revealed how Trump and his team conducted themselves like cartoon-villain caricatures in an attempt to make the former host of ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ feel safer in the air.