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Sarah Olson's avatar
Sarah Olson
3h

What kind of sick reality are we living in? The new BOP made up of greedy fascists deciding Palestine is a free for all to build their disgusting casinos and waterfront properties on the corpses of the babies they’ve helped to slaughter! We are living in very dark times. Never stop fighting for the Palestinian people. Free Palestine 💔🇵🇸

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