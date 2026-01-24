Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
just now

Thanks for the round up. The things this gov't has done to undermine the people who voted for him in just one week. The crash is coming, just not fast enough, which is giving the maladministration more elbow room to position more of their plans from Project 2025.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture