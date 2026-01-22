🎬 On this day in 2008, Heath Ledger passed away. The 28-year-old titan of the silver screen will long be remembered for his starring roles in ‘10 Things I Hate About You,’ ‘The Dark Knight,’ and (arguably most of all) Ang Lee’s ‘Brokeback Mountain.’ He was a fierce defender of LGBTQ representation in Hollywood well before it was chic.

No, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the president is not merely "embarrassing America" with his increasingly frequent musings about obliterating NATO.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ the world watches as Donald Trump’s cognitive decline is laid bare on live television, the president’s glorified junta of ICE goons broadens its campaign of terror, Al Gore (remember him?) heckles a Trump toady at Davos, the Washington Post wins big, and conservative conspiracy theorist Candace Owens finds herself in hot water once again…

The King Is Mad

Trump addresses the media during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on Jan. 21, 2026. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was an avowed patriot who served the United States for over five decades. As both a senator and a president, he was responsible for myriad pieces of landmark legislation.

Towards the second half of his term, however, one must admit that the now 83-year-old statesman showed significant signs of… cognitive slippage, shall we say? So much slippage, in fact, that CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’s Alex Thompson felt compelled to publish Original Sin, a New York Times bestselling exposé that documented countless examples of never-before-known instances of the former leader of the free world losing his train of thought, speaking erratically, and generally appearing to not know what planet he was on in major meetings with fellow world leaders.

Here is but a brief list of only some of the quotes Tapper and Thompson uncovered in the book:

“The cost of prescription drugs is coming down by up to 90%, depending on the way you calculate it. You could also say five, six, seven, 800%. There are two ways of figuring that.”

“The Spanish Flu, in World War One, ended the war, because all the soldiers were sick. The soldiers were sick on both sides… From the Spanish flu. They were sick as dogs. They couldn’t fight.”

“I know so many people from Switzerland, incredible place. Incredible, brilliant place. But I then realized they’re only good because of us.”

“Without us, right now you’d all be speaking German and a little Japanese perhaps.”

“We want a piece of ice for world protection, and they won’t give it.”

“We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force...”

“Iceland, they loved me. They called me daddy last time, right? A very smart man said ‘he’s our daddy.’”

Jeezusssssss.

Wait… wait…

Forgive me, dear reader. It appears I’ve made a terrible mistake. I’m now checking my notes, and it appears it wasn’t ol’ doddering Sleepy Joe who uttered those remarks. Rather, it was apparently one Donald J. Trump who spewed all that inscrutable venom in but one single speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos yesterday.