Just four days into his second administration, Trump's plans have already hit some roadblocks.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali dive into Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship, which is currently on hold after federal judge John Coughenour — a Reagan appointee! — today deemed it “blatantly unconstitutional.”

Our dynamic duo discuss the broader attacks against immigrants — from the Laken Riley Act to ICE raids at schools and churches — and share their own personal stories about what being the children of immigrants means to them.

But it’s not just immigrants that Trump and his MAGA base are targeting. Transgender communities are also under threat with Trump’s executive order aimed at “Defending women from gender ideology extremism and restoring biological truth to the federal government.” Yes, Donald Trump, the famous defender of women!

Watch the full episode to also hear Francesca and Wajahat discuss some good news and pick their hero of the week.

