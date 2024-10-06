Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
27

‘The Whole Western Media Was Complicit’: Hind from Gaza on One Year of Genocide

Palestinian journalist Hind Khoudary speaks to Mehdi about living and surviving in Gaza while reporting on the war, as well as the silence from Western journalists.
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Oct 06, 2024
27
Share
Transcript

This interview is part of Zeteo’s special content marking one year since the attacks on Oct. 7 and the genocidal war in Gaza that has followed.

Processing what Palestinians in occupied Gaza have been living through for a whole year now is nearly an impossible task, and yet, much of mainstream media continues to ignore or deny Israel’s war crimes in the strip.

But Palestinian journalists like Hind Khoudary, the guest on this special segment of ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’, are putting their lives on the line to fight against media complicity – literally. Since the start of the war, Khoudary has amassed nearly 1.5 million followers between Instagram and Twitter, putting her life on the line as she reports on the frontline of an ongoing genocide. Constant Israeli bombardment, the killing of Palestinian journalists, and regular internet outages make Khoudary’s voice invaluable for Gaza and those trying to stay informed about Gaza.

Over the last week and in the coming days, Zeteo is sharing special coverage marking one year since October 7th. Scroll down to see some of the pieces you may have missed.

Khoudary is one of the few remaining journalists in occupied Gaza, with Israel having spent the past year killing at least 127 journalists and media workers there, and continuing to block foreign journalists from entering the strip. After all the bloodshed, she tells Mehdi how disappointed she is to have seen so little support from her colleagues in the West. 

Not only they abandoned us, but the whole Western media was complicit,” says Khoudary.

Share

We are the only source for all of these news organizations to report on what's happening,” she explains to Mehdi, adding that she is not only reporting on the horror stories in Gaza, but living them too. 

It's not only like we're reporting this, but we're also living every single detail. Like when we report about famine, we're not eating food, when we report about diseases, we’re being sick, when we report about people not being able to leave, we’re also not being able to leave.” 

Watch the full interview above, and also see Khoudary react to an old interview of hers from 2017, as well as describing what life in Gaza is like today.

More of our content marking one year on from October 7:

Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks to Mehdi About Israel, Palestine, and Apartheid

Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks to Mehdi About Israel, Palestine, and Apartheid

Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
·
Oct 5
Read full story
EXCLUSIVE: An Original Poem From Acclaimed Palestinian Poet

EXCLUSIVE: An Original Poem From Acclaimed Palestinian Poet

Mosab Abu Toha
·
Oct 1
Read full story
The Year After October 7th Was Shaped by the 23 Years After September 11th

The Year After October 7th Was Shaped by the 23 Years After September 11th

Spencer Ackerman
·
Oct 3
Read full story

Discussion about this podcast

Zeteo
Mehdi Unfiltered
A new weekly show that delivers unfiltered news, bold opinions, and challenging interviews you won't find elsewhere.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mehdi Hasan
Team Zeteo
Recent Episodes
Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks to Mehdi About Israel, Palestine, and Apartheid
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Mehdi in Malaysia: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Rails Against the West’s ‘Sheer Hypocrisy’ On Gaza
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Hezbollah, Lebanon, and Israel: Five Things You Need To Know
  Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
A Civil War in America? Two Experts Sound the Alarm on Trump's Second Term
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
EXCLUSIVE: Mehdi Interviews the Mother of the Palestinian-American Child Stabbed to Death After Oct. 7th
  Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
Trump's Assassination Attempt; Banning the Word ‘Zionist’; The Terrorizing of Haitian Immigrants
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
EXCLUSIVE: Mehdi Interviews Jill Stein
  Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan