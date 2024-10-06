‘The Whole Western Media Was Complicit’: Hind from Gaza on One Year of Genocide

This interview is part of Zeteo’s special content marking one year since the attacks on Oct. 7 and the genocidal war in Gaza that has followed.

Processing what Palestinians in occupied Gaza have been living through for a whole year now is nearly an impossible task, and yet, much of mainstream media continues to ignore or deny Israel’s war crimes in the strip.

But Palestinian journalists like Hind Khoudary, the guest on this special segment of ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’, are putting their lives on the line to fight against media complicity – literally. Since the start of the war, Khoudary has amassed nearly 1.5 million followers between Instagram and Twitter, putting her life on the line as she reports on the frontline of an ongoing genocide. Constant Israeli bombardment, the killing of Palestinian journalists, and regular internet outages make Khoudary’s voice invaluable for Gaza and those trying to stay informed about Gaza.

Over the last week and in the coming days, Zeteo is sharing special coverage marking one year since October 7th. Scroll down to see some of the pieces you may have missed.

Khoudary is one of the few remaining journalists in occupied Gaza, with Israel having spent the past year killing at least 127 journalists and media workers there, and continuing to block foreign journalists from entering the strip. After all the bloodshed, she tells Mehdi how disappointed she is to have seen so little support from her colleagues in the West.

“Not only they abandoned us, but the whole Western media was complicit,” says Khoudary.

“We are the only source for all of these news organizations to report on what's happening,” she explains to Mehdi, adding that she is not only reporting on the horror stories in Gaza, but living them too.

“It's not only like we're reporting this, but we're also living every single detail. Like when we report about famine, we're not eating food, when we report about diseases, we’re being sick, when we report about people not being able to leave, we’re also not being able to leave.”

Watch the full interview above, and also see Khoudary react to an old interview of hers from 2017, as well as describing what life in Gaza is like today.

