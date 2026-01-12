Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johan's avatar
Johan
2h

This is a crucial analysis of Iran’s economic collapse. The protests are real and rooted in material suffering, but there’s a second layer shaping the external response. From the geopolitical behavioral patterns I map in World Ahead 2026 Part 2, Iran is now the next boundary test for a doctrine that no longer distinguishes foreign from domestic policy.

The November 2025 National Security Strategy authorizes sphere‑of‑influence operations. Venezuela proved the playbook works without institutional resistance. Iran is the next proof‑of‑concept, not because of Iranian freedom, but because the doctrine requires demonstrating that U.S. power can scale beyond the Western Hemisphere.

The pattern is systematic: identify a strategic asset, construct a moral pretext, apply force, and redirect the benefits. Venezuela followed that sequence. The Iran threats follow the same logic, now layered onto a state already collapsing under sanctions and corruption.

Selective outrage fits the pattern too. Silence on Gaza and sudden moral urgency on Iran isn’t about human rights, it’s geopolitical convenience. That’s classic moral licensing: humanitarian language used to justify strategic operations while ignoring equivalent suffering elsewhere.

Iran’s uprising is genuine. But the external framing isn’t about justice. It’s about testing whether the Venezuela doctrine can operate globally without constraint. That’s the through‑line connecting Venezuela, ICE killings, Greenland threats, and now Iran.

Appreciate the depth of your economic analysis. Adding the behavioral and strategic layer: this follows predictable authoritarian expansion patterns, and understanding that structure is essential to understanding what comes next.

—Johan

Former Foreign Service Officer

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mary Scott's avatar
Mary Scott
1h

This is an excellent article. Thanks so much for locating a reliable source.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture