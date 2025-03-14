“Were we more dangerous inside of Congress or are we more dangerous outside of Congress?”

- Former Rep. Cori Bush, Episode 1 of “Bowman and Bush”

Where else will you find two former members of Congress getting super honest about American politics – and really, the special interests, lobbying, and corruption that have taken over our democracy? The answer is: nowhere!

That’s why you’re going to love this first episode of our new show “Bowman and Bush”, available exclusively on YouTube via the video above. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush share stories you’ve never heard before. From how the pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC takes down candidates and gets bills they want passed, to how fundraising for the Democratic Party paralyzes candidates who aren’t corporate-backed, and the many ways that Cori and Jamaal tried to fight for everyday people from within Congress – but were vilified for it.

“When we ask the question why doesn't more get done? Why aren't the American people being served? Why can't we get affordable childcare, affordable housing, paid leave? It’s because most of the members of Congress are listening to special interests and not listening to the people,” Jamaal says.

Cori shares a story about her interaction with someone who asked her to lunch and, unexpectedly, began talking about AIPAC.

“I was bamboozled and hoodwinked by this conversation,” she says. “Why are we talking about AIPAC? I don't even know these folks. [The person said] ‘AIPAC says to tell you, they know you're not going to change your stance. You're not gonna change your position. They got it. They just want you to be silent about it.’”

For the first time, Cori reveals in full what that person said to her, the threat that was made, and her own response.

The two share more untold stories, especially about Congressional corruption and compromises, plenty of laughs, and also speak to Jewish anti-apartheid activist and IfNotNow co-founder Simone Zimmerman about her experiences dealing with AIPAC, the weaponization of antisemitism, and the strange but growing alliance between pro-Israel groups and the US far-right.

At a time when the truth is so actively being obfuscated, and misinformation and lies are being propagated, Cori and Jamaal bring refreshing honesty and truth to the conversation about what’s wrong with politics in the US.

Have a watch above, let us know what you thought, and share the episode with your friends and family so we can keep "Bowman and Bush" going! This show is free for all on YouTube.