Transcript
Project 2025: Mehdi Debunks Trump’s ‘Desperate’ Denial Of It

Donald wants to pretend he has nothing to do with this far-right policy agenda but watch the video above to see Mehdi bring receipts
Team Zeteo
and
Mehdi Hasan
Jul 17, 2024
7
In the midst of all the media frenzy over Joe Biden’s age and mental fitness, GOP frontrunner Donald Trump has made one of his most deluded claims yet: That he has nothing to do with the people behind the far-right policy agenda known as ‘Project 2025.’

A bold statement for the GOP’s leading man, especially when you consider his close and long-standing alliance with the right-wing organization behind it: the Heritage Foundation. But beyond that, Trump’s denial begs the question: Did he just suddenly forget about the former staffers of his who worked on the project? People like his former top aide Stephen Miller and his current press secretary Karoline Leavitt?

Watch Mehdi debunk Trump’s desperate and deluded denials, as he goes through just a few of the major players that the former Republican president knows are leading Project 2025.

