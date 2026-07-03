Mehdi went back on Piers Morgan's ‘Uncensored’ show yesterday to challenge Uwe Boll, the director whose incendiary film, Citizen Vigilante has been panned by critics and even refused classification in Germany.

Variety called the film “a violent, incoherent, morally bankrupt slice of exploitation” and added that the main character is “as xenophobic and entitled as the broadest American stereotype, gnashing his teeth over foreign bogeymen and wagging his silencer-ed handgun at perceived offenders while delivering self-righteous monologues”.

Mehdi, in an article for the Guardian, called the movie “90 minutes of unabashed far-right political propaganda” and slammed Elon Musk for “breathlessly promoting” it on Twitter.

Watch the full debate above to see Mehdi challenge Boll on the violent, dangerous, and Islamophobic message of ‘Citizen Vigilante’; his gaslighting about crime rates in Europe; and his cynical and self-serving U-turn on Donald Trump and MAGA.

Mehdi brought receipts and, as ever, it got lively!

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