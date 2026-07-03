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Rob Roy's avatar
Rob Roy
2h

Piers has been for Israel all his life. Idiot. If you don't hate Israel, you haven't been paying attention.

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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
2h

Will The Electorate Allow The Nazi Republicans To Buy Elections?

On the eve of our country’s birthday the Founders would never have imagined that one of the hot political topics of the day is whether corporations and individuals with a lot of $$ would be able to buy candidates or buy election results.

Yet here we are, confronted by people or companies with unimaginable wealth attempting to buy power and political influence by flooding our elections with vast amounts of $$. And the partisan SCOTUS just furthered the Nazi scheme to buy elections, supporting the effort to the presidentially stated fact that the Nazi Republicans will interfere with the upcoming elections.

So WE need to mobilize and decimate this fascist movement. WE need to ignore all the propaganda that the wealthy are buying in ads and instead talk to our friends, neighbors, family, and to anyone who will listen to US that WE can begin to collectively take our country back in the upcoming midterms in November. If one wants to join like minded souls, join a local Indivisible group to lend more power to your voice. This is an all hands on deck moment.

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