On 'Piers Uncensored,' Mehdi Debates Director of Elon Musk-Backed, Anti-Muslim Movie
Mehdi takes on Uwe Boll, director of the film 'Citizen Vigilante,' that was denied classification in Germany for allegedly inciting violence against migrants - but has the loud backing of Elon Musk.
Mehdi went back on Piers Morgan's ‘Uncensored’ show yesterday to challenge Uwe Boll, the director whose incendiary film, Citizen Vigilante has been panned by critics and even refused classification in Germany.
Variety called the film “a violent, incoherent, morally bankrupt slice of exploitation” and added that the main character is “as xenophobic and entitled as the broadest American stereotype, gnashing his teeth over foreign bogeymen and wagging his silencer-ed handgun at perceived offenders while delivering self-righteous monologues”.
Mehdi, in an article for the Guardian, called the movie “90 minutes of unabashed far-right political propaganda” and slammed Elon Musk for “breathlessly promoting” it on Twitter.
Watch the full debate above to see Mehdi challenge Boll on the violent, dangerous, and Islamophobic message of ‘Citizen Vigilante’; his gaslighting about crime rates in Europe; and his cynical and self-serving U-turn on Donald Trump and MAGA.
Mehdi brought receipts and, as ever, it got lively!
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Piers has been for Israel all his life. Idiot. If you don't hate Israel, you haven't been paying attention.
Will The Electorate Allow The Nazi Republicans To Buy Elections?
On the eve of our country’s birthday the Founders would never have imagined that one of the hot political topics of the day is whether corporations and individuals with a lot of $$ would be able to buy candidates or buy election results.
Yet here we are, confronted by people or companies with unimaginable wealth attempting to buy power and political influence by flooding our elections with vast amounts of $$. And the partisan SCOTUS just furthered the Nazi scheme to buy elections, supporting the effort to the presidentially stated fact that the Nazi Republicans will interfere with the upcoming elections.
So WE need to mobilize and decimate this fascist movement. WE need to ignore all the propaganda that the wealthy are buying in ads and instead talk to our friends, neighbors, family, and to anyone who will listen to US that WE can begin to collectively take our country back in the upcoming midterms in November. If one wants to join like minded souls, join a local Indivisible group to lend more power to your voice. This is an all hands on deck moment.