I have interviewed prime ministers and presidents from across the world. People who have run Mossad, the ISI, and the CIA. I have sat across from Hollywood celebrities such as John Legend and Mark Ruffalo. I have debated against top politicians and pundits in the Oxford Union, at Intelligence Squared, and on the Munk Debates stage.

But I have never ever had an encounter, a rhetorical clash, as insane, crazy, and shocking as the 'debate' I did on Jubilee Media's 'Surrounded' show, on YouTube, the other week.

It's called '1 Progressive vs 20 Far-Right Conservatives' and it featured me sitting in a room literally surrounded by a group of people that included a self-proclaimed fascist, a proud supporter of the Gaza genocide, and a bunch of white supremacists who insisted I "get out" of their country. I didn't hold back either, and unloaded on their ignorance, bigotry, and anti-democratic extremism.

This very viral video – what Jubilee specializes in! – has had over 8 million views over the past week, since it dropped on YouTube. But if you haven't yet seen it, you can watch the full 'debate' above and then wonder how I spent almost two hours staying calm and composed in a room full of unhinged racists and open authoritarians.

Oh, and if you're wondering why I chose to even do this debate, I took questions from our paid subscribers on exactly that topic a few days ago in a Zeteo online town hall. You can watch it below, and – if you're a paid subscriber reading this – you can leave your own feedback (questions? criticisms?) in the comments section below.

For the record, this entire 'debate' was a Jubilee Media production, it had nothing to do with Zeteo, and I had no idea beforehand who the 20 'far-right conservatives' would be – or just how extreme and bigoted they would be!

If you’re not a paid subscriber, do consider taking the next step in supporting the work we do by becoming one today. An annual subscription costs less than the price of a cup of coffee per month! (Or you can donate to us, too.)

In case you missed them, here are some of our latest stories: