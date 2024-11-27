Playback speed
Musk and Ramaswamy Want To Cut Trillions From the Budget — So Why Not Start With the Pentagon?

Mehdi breaks down four reasons why DOGE should go after defense spending and the military-industrial complex.
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Nov 27, 2024
6
16
By now, you’ve probably heard that Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to co-lead the new Department of Government Efficiency — or DOGE, a reference to the 2013 meme that has since been co-opted by a lot of crypto bros and incels.

The duo have their sights set on wiping two trillion dollars’ worth of US spending to make the government more efficient. And nothing screams “efficiency” like creating a whole new department and hiring two people to do the same job.

But as Elon Musk goes on tweet sprees about how ridiculous government spending can be, Zeteo is riding to the rescue. In the spirit of the US coming together post-election, Mehdi lays out four ways Vivek and Elon can help save taxpayer money and make the US government more efficient.

By cutting from America’s ginormous and bloated defense budget!

Watch the full video above to learn how the US could save over a trillion dollars by cutting from just one government department, but also why Musk may not be keen to do so. And, if you’re a paid subscriber, leave your own suggestions in the comments below.

Mehdi Hasan
Team Zeteo
