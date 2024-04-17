Playback speed
Meet Our Newest Contributor

British columnist Owen Jones joins Zeteo
Mehdi Hasan
Apr 17, 2024
168
Transcript

I've had the good fortune of being friends with author, activist, and columnist Owen Jones for more than a decade. I have admired his honesty, integrity, knowledge, passion, and especially his humor. In recent months, he has taken unpopular but principled stances on Gaza and Israel. 

But I've never been able to work with him

Well, Zeteo has changed everything. 

I'm delighted to announce that Owen is coming onboard as our newest contributor and - finally! - he and I will be working together. 

What will we be doing? Well, I'll let him tell you. Do watch the trailer above.

(And watch for more contributor announcements this week!)

