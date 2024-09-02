Playback speed
ICYMI: Mehdi Interviews Spokesman for Anti-Taliban Fighters

Three years after the chaotic US exit, the country's stability and future remain in limbo, with the situation for women only worsening.
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Sep 02, 2024
14
Transcript

Twenty years, trillions of dollars, and the longest war in US history failed to eradicate the Taliban. Now, with the Taliban having taken back the country – and having implemented some of the most troubling restrictions on women we’ve seen from them – what’s next for Afghanistan and its people? And what’s been happening since the mainstream media mostly stopped covering the story? 

The head of foreign relations for the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) Ali Maisam Nazary joins Mehdi Unfiltered in Washington, D.C. to talk about his coalition group’s efforts to force out the Taliban and take back the country. 

But how effective have they been so far – including in their efforts at getting foreign help? Are they even popular in the country? And what was their record when their members were part of the last government? 

Watch the interview above, including Nazary explaining the dire state of women in Afghanistan at this very moment (he calls it gender apartheid). And for paid subscribers, join the conversation in the comments and let us know what other countries you want to see us covering!

Mehdi Hasan
Team Zeteo
