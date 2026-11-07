Donald Trump speaks as he departs the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 6, 2026. Photo: Mehmet Eser/Anadolu via Getty Images.

On Tuesday night, everything fell apart for U.S. President Donald Trump, his MAGA movement, his administration, and his Republican Party.

The scale of the defeat, driven by a titanic backlash from voter groups and grassroots blocs, and by Democratic enthusiasm and fury at the ruling party, is hard to overstate. Trump and his people failed at effectively everything – EVERYTHING – they wanted to do, or forestall, in the U.S. midterms.

The “blue tsunami” – all over the country, in the Senate, in the House, at governor’s mansions, in Texas, Kansas, and other deep red, Trump-voting areas – was significantly grander than even some of the biggest doomsayers in the Trumpland elite predicted.

The authoritarian, woefully corrupt president’s attempts to rig the 2026 elections fell flat, beaten back by sustained voting-protection efforts and the sheer size of the Democratic victories. The Republican Party’s mission to destroy Black voting power in the South met with a ferocious, record-shattering “Blacklash.” The gerrymander wars that President Trump and conservatives started last year blew up in their faces. Elon Musk’s mega-million-dollar spending, meant to rescue the GOP in a tough midterm environment, was as helpful as many Trump advisers feared it would be, mountains of cash unable to “save” them.

The party unity that Trump and his fellow Republicans have been trying to engineer crumbled almost as quickly as the results were called, with conservative luminaries and former Trump rivals like Ted Cruz and Ron DeSantis stepping out to distance themselves from a toxic, historically unpopular presidency. (Good luck!) The campaigns of extremely online hate, unalloyed bigotry, abject cruelty, and in-your-face depravity – driven by Trump-endorsed nominees and in some cases the White House itself – were forcefully rejected by U.S. voters, at times by notably embarrassing margins for the MAGA-fied right. And the impressive 2024 gains among key groups that Trump and his allies had yearned to preserve, particularly working-class and Hispanic voters, got torn to shreds, largely because of anger over Trump’s Iran war, his floundering economy, and his relentless push to terrorize immigrants and ethnically cleanse the nation.

It was, and is, an unmitigated fiasco (to put it mildly) for Trump and his demoralized coalition, if you can even call it that anymore. The vastness of this event is something that numerous prominent political operatives, both on the winning team and within the shaken ranks of institutionalized Trumpism, tell Zeteo they’re still in the middle of processing.