Elon Musk in the Oval Office on May 30, 2025. Photo by Allison Robbert/AFP/Getty Images.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has spent more money to buy this year’s elections – $474 million – than any donor in history, all to ensure Donald Trump can keep asphyxiating America’s democratic and constitutional order with abandon.

For Musk, that unfathomable sum means virtually nothing. It is roughly 0.05% of his net worth.

Let us try to convey how little $474 million means to Elon Musk. If you compare his worth to the median American’s, Musk’s political spending this election cycle is equivalent to $116.

The obscene amount of cash Musk has dropped – to support 2026 Republican candidates and help preserve President Trump’s authoritarian, corrupt grip on both chambers of Congress – is akin to an everyday American going to the mall and buying both the new ‘Grand Theft Auto’ video game and a fancy coffee tumbler.