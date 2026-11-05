Happy Thursday. It’s Andrew and Swin again. We’re still awaiting some state results, but we already know that Tuesday night was one for the history books. Republicans are – yes – in disarray, and Democrats are deservedly rejoicing at the shocking scale of their victory in the midterms. Conservative politicians know exactly who’s to blame… they just won’t say who, for fear of death threats and lost career opportunities.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ we get into just how much the GOP elite is now quietly blaming the president of the United States and his American “Prime Minister” for their catastrophic 2026 election outcomes. Plus, Chuck Schumer says he’ll be Senate Majority Leader again, but progressive voices in his ranks aren’t quite so sure, and there’s more news about Trump’s catastrophic war. Let’s read in.

Reckoning?

Donald Trump speaks at the White House construction site of the East Wing ballroom on Nov 4, 2026. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images.

Following their election night “bloodbath” Tuesday, a wide array of prominent Republicans on Capitol Hill, within the Trump-Vance administration, and in the high-roller donor class are now ready to vent to us about how it is, quite simply, President Donald “Trump’s fucking fault,” as one very pissed-off GOP megadonor put it.

Almost all blamed Trump’s illegal war on Iran, which most of them never thought should have been launched. (None blamed so-called “War Secretary” Pete Hegseth, Trump’s leading Iran warmonger whose job is now reportedly in some danger.) They all blamed rising costs that their infallible god-emperor Trump helped jack up, having won in 2024 with his blatantly hollow campaign vows to bring them down.

But a significant number of these sources also blamed – though they will not dare do so publicly, either – Stephen Miller, Trump’s most important sidekick, at least when it comes to his domestic policy agenda.

“He screwed us big time,” a longtime GOP operative who worked on competitive 2026 races said of Miller, the president’s top policy architect, his White House deputy chief of staff, and the man who oversees Trump’s federal crackdowns and ethnic-cleansing campaign.

This consultant, along with several other plugged-in national and battleground-state-based Republican sources, specifically points to the Trump White House’s two years of mass-deportation sprees around the country, which helped cave in the president’s poll numbers (including on immigration, his signature policy issue) and unleashed a tidal wave of lawlessness, state violence and terror, racial profiling, and the intimidation efforts against legal immigrants and U.S. citizens.

In battleground states – including red states that voted for Trump three times – there has been a large erosion of the president and his party’s support among Hispanic voters, which reached unusually strong levels in 2024. Internal polling data produced by both Democratic and Republican organs, according to sources familiar with the matter, show