Vance speaks during the CBS vice presidential debate against Tim Walz on Oct. 1, 2024 in New York City. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

JD Vance lied smoothly and agreeably enough to best Tim Walz on style in their vice presidential debate, at least among viewers who don’t know or don’t care what’s true.

The Ohio senator’s polish and fluidity contrasted effectively with the Minnesota governor’s occasionally halting presentation in a genial 90-minute face-off in which each complimented the other and avoided personal attacks. Anyone expecting to hear Vance repeat, for example, his past contemptuous comments about childless women or pet-eating immigrants, would have been surprised by his reasonable and empathetic demeanor. He expressed love for a friend who underwent an abortion.

Vance also presented a striking contrast with his top-of-the-ticket running mate, former President Donald Trump. He eschewed the venom and dystopian visions of Trump’s unhinged campaign appearances.

Like Trump, however, Vance repeatedly stocked those polished answers with false assertions on one subject after another. Take a look at just six of his lies from Tuesday night: