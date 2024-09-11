Debate Night! My Instant Response to Trump vs Harris
From migrants eating cats, to Democrats killing babies, to Trump's fake tan, it was an insane night on American television.
Democrats executing newborn babies?
Migrants eating your cats and dogs?
America saving the world with ventilators, during the pandemic?
What was the most ridiculous thing you heard from Donald J. Trump during tonight’s presidential debate in Philadelphia?
I went live on Zeteo’s YouTube channel for the first time to give my insta-take to the almost-two-hour debate between Trump and Harris on ABC, and also to respond to our YouTube commenters.
You can watch it above – and you can leave your comments below.
I thought Kamala really blew him out in the debate. I thought she was intentionally pushing his buttons and he responded by getting upset. And when Trump is worked up, he gets more and more incoherent.
If you look at his final statement, he doesn't even say why people should support his campaign. That's how much he was broken by the end of it.
Hard to choose what was the most ridiculous thing that Trump said tonight because there were so, so many. But I think it may have been that crime rates around the world have plummeted because millions and millions of criminals are pouring into the U.S., although these depraved “illegals” eating people’s pets in Ohio is a close second.