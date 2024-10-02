I was joined tonight, after the US vice-presidential debate between Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Walz, by journalist Wajahat Ali live on Zeteo's YouTube channel.

We discussed the CBS moderators, who opened the debate by asking an insane question about Israel bombing Iran. We discussed Vance, who refused to say that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. And we discussed Walz, who was way too soft on his Republican opponent.

Watch our conversation above and, if you're a paid subscriber, do leave your feedback below.

As I concluded tonight, at the end of our live chat on YouTube, "Support independent journalism... you saw how shit the mainstream [media] version is tonight, so back us going forward."

My guest Wajahat Ali is the author of the Substack The Left Hook and the co-host of the podcast democracy-ish, which is live on Fridays at 12pm ET.