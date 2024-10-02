Debate Night! Our Instant Response to the US Vice-Presidential Clash
Biased questions, warmongering on Iran, lots of Vance lies, and a weak Walz performance.
I was joined tonight, after the US vice-presidential debate between Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Walz, by journalist Wajahat Ali live on Zeteo's YouTube channel.
We discussed the CBS moderators, who opened the debate by asking an insane question about Israel bombing Iran. We discussed Vance, who refused to say that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. And we discussed Walz, who was way too soft on his Republican opponent.
Watch our conversation above and, if you're a paid subscriber, do leave your feedback below.
As I concluded tonight, at the end of our live chat on YouTube, "Support independent journalism... you saw how shit the mainstream [media] version is tonight, so back us going forward."
My guest Wajahat Ali is the author of the Substack The Left Hook and the co-host of the podcast democracy-ish, which is live on Fridays at 12pm ET.
Yep. Clearly the strategy for Vance tonight was to lie about his stands on issues. He almost seemed as though he was playing a Democrat. Very scary times, made scarier by Biden’/Harris’ insistence that the genocide of children is justified. Absolutely disgusting. They are playing to lose!
Truly frustrating. The bar is so low related to Israel, and yet Democrats just can’t bring themselves to even say that they would support an arms embargo.