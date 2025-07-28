KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - JULY 28: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image depicts death) Newborn of 30-year-old Palestinian woman Suad Kushta is killed after her mother died in Israeli airstrike targeting a tent near the Osman Mosque in Khan Yunis on July 28, 2025. Medical teams managed to rescue her unborn baby through emergency procedures following the attack. The newborn was taken to the intensive care unit at Nasser Hospital but was in critical condition – the baby died a few hours later. Photo by Abdallah F.s. Alattar/Anadolu via Getty Images.

When will it end? For months and months we’ve all been wondering when this US-funded Israeli genocide – killing tens if not hundreds of thousands of civilians, shattering all notions of international law, and pushing the limits of modern warfare to disturbing levels – will end. Israel announced a limited humanitarian pauses in some areas in Gaza on Sunday in response to growing international criticism over the dire (manmade) humanitarian crisis, but reports quickly emerged of an Israeli strike on Khan Younis that killed dozens. Meanwhile, the notorious US-Israeli “aid distribution” efforts through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation continue, where more than 1000 people have been killed at or near distribution sites – including being targeted by Israeli soldiers as they await aid. Zeteo recently published an anonymous piece from an American contractor there who witnessed abuses firsthand. Zeteo also broke the story Saturday night of Israeli forces intercepting the ‘Handala’ Gaza flotilla.

It never ends. And neither does much of the mainstream media’s shameful coverage of it all. We’re not here to run through how so many of the most prominent news outlets in the West have failed Palestinians and even journalism itself in some cases. We’re here to share reporting and commentary that doesn’t do that. Coverage that, instead, informs, speaks truth and bears witness.

The powerful documentary Zeteo acquired and released just earlier this month. Produced by Basement Films ‘Gaza: Doctors Under Attack,’ was supposed to be released by the BBC, until the UK Broadcaster refused to air it, citing “partiality”.

The film tells the testimony of Palestinian doctors and healthcare workers treating patients in Gaza and how they tried to do their work and survive amidst Israel’s military attacks on hospitals and healthcare workers (a breach of international law).

The author of this is Dr. Thaer Ahmad, a Palestinian American emergency medicine physician who last year treated patients at al-Aqsa and Nasser Hospitals in Gaza. Dr. Ahmad, writes this powerful, firsthand testimony as a historical record – and builds on what our “Gaza: Doctors Under Attack” documentary shows.

Zeteo contributor and award-winning novelist Fatima Bhutto writes this deeply emotional essay about losing the ability to comprehend the brutality of the genocide. She describes the news she’s read, the images she’s seen, and the numbers she’s heard and how it has weighed her down as a mother of two young children.

Canadian ophthalmologist and plastic surgeon Dr. Yasser Khan has traveled twice to Gaza since October 7, 2023 – and in this live recording from Toronto, he describes to Mehdi and Naomi Klein on stage how Israel’s humanitarian assault has turned injuries and disabilities in Gaza into, “a death sentence.”

Dr. Khan also discusses how upon returning from Gaza, many of his colleagues in the medical field refused to believe such stories, with some even going out of their way to tell him that, “he’s done nothing to be a hero.”

“After that, I had to face a lot of issues… at a hospital level, at university level,” he says. “They did collate to come after me.”

In his column “Subtext,” Zeteo’s political reporter Prem Thakker writes about the liberal establishment giving outsized attention to Colbert compared to the increasingly dire hunger in Gaza. A near famine, entirely manmade.

He writes, “... this is not to criticize politicians expressing concern about [Colbert’s show being cancelled] possible corporate favor towards Trump's will. After all, Israel’s genocide has lasted 21 months, and there have been countless news items that have momentarily garnered more attention. It’s to point to the dying fumes of the liberal imagination, to illustrate how insular members can be to produce 11-minute-long videos about a late-night show’s cancellation, while looking the other way when it comes to breaking-point starvation.”

And an older interview but still worth a watch…

In this telling interview, Mehdi sits down with top UN official Tom Fletcher, who has traveled to conflict zones across the world and believes nothing was as bad as going to Gaza. He talks about the aid blockade, Israel’s weaponization of antisemitism, and how this has all affected him, personally.

“It is that smell and sound of death on this scale, and trauma on this scale… you do carry that with you. I think about it every single day. I’ve started therapy myself because I think that it’s important that we find ways to deal with these experiences,” he explains, while noting, “My experience is nothing like someone living in Gaza.”

