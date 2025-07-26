Zeteo

Jeff Lazar
As an American and a Jew, I have never been so ashamed of my country. Israel continues to commit war crimes/crimes against humanity, Trump cheers Netanyahu on, and I will stand up against Israel even as it costs me many Jewish friends.

Romaine Voigt
Bibi the butcher should spend the rest of his noxious life in prison, hungry.Israel should be ashamed of being led by someone they surely must clearly recognize is a monster. We must stop funding their terrorism and genocide.

