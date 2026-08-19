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Happy Wednesday! It’s Swin again. Within hours of Senator Jon Ossoff making those now-viral remarks over the weekend about Donald Trump and his White House aide Natalie Harp, longtime Democratic and Republican operatives immediately messaged me about a) whether it was politically savvy for the senator to bait the White House like this, and b) how Republicans in and close to the Trump-Vance administration were already preparing to, well, take the bait. Well, it worked – very quickly and very loudly.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ we’ll get right into the strange, cultish history explaining why it feels like the entirety of the national Republican Party apparatus and key parts of the U.S. federal government were marshaled to gratuitously defend the honor of one blonde, young female Trump loyalist. Plus, progressives score a stunning upset in Florida, and Trump’s administration keeps targeting the International Criminal Court.

Fair Game

Donald Trump steps off Marine One along with Natalie Harp, after landing at the Ellipse near the White House on Aug.16, 2026. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images.

It was late November 2024. Donald Trump hadn’t even been sworn back into office yet, and yet he was already busy ordering up the kind of sweeping leak hunts that would come to define much of his second presidency.

The president-elect was absolutely livid, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told me. On Nov. 25 that year, the New York Times ran a story that quoted from a series of leaked “devotional letters” that close Trump aide and confidant, Natalie Harp, had written to her boss. Eyebrow-raising lines included, “You are all that matters to me.”

“I want to bring you joy,” Harp warmly penned, “to feel like we can get through a day without ever having to talk ‘work.’”

Trump, the sources said, was furious about this for days, and ordered advisers to conduct what one of the sources called an expansive “mole hunt” to figure out who leaked the private correspondence – or, “love letters,” as some Trump advisers mockingly called them. The president-elect privately bellowed about how there were a tiny number of people, including himself, who had access to Harp’s letters, and that he considered it a towering “invasion of privacy” for anyone to leak them.

One of the three sources says they were “interviewed” by Trump officials for the informal leak probe, and that they were asked to hand over their phone for inspection. It is unclear if Trump ever found the “moles” responsible. But his days of rage underscored a reality that was about to befall Trump’s Washington: Natalie Harp – a 35-year-old former One America News Network personality who now seems to follow Trump everywhere – was a made woman, protected up on high by the MAGA prince of darkness himself.