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Donald Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One on May 2, 2026. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images.

Donald Trump is positively furious about leaks from within his administration about his failing, illegal war in Iran – and he wants a clampdown so bad he’s urging his officials to conduct more raids on journalists’ homes and other severe measures, sources tell Zeteo.

According to those who’ve talked to the president about this recently, it is difficult to overstate how much these leaks are setting him off.

“It’s all made him even more paranoid,” says one longtime adviser to the U.S. president. “He has asked some Cabinet members who they think leaked the information… To those members of his Cabinet, I’d say what I’ve been saying for a month: If you want to find the [Iran-war] leakers, you may want to just look in the mirror.”

Last month, Zeteo reported on how President Trump had ordered a massive leak hunt, including at the upper echelons of his government and inner sanctum, to try to figure out who’s been blabbing to New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, and other journalists in legacy media.

The president was incensed by disclosures to the press on how a wide array of his Cabinet appointees and other senior U.S. officials were squeamish or skeptical about launching a war on Iran, during the run-up to the Middle East conflict.