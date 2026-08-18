Trump and executive assistant Natalie Harp attend a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base on July 22, 2026, in Dover, Delaware. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff lambasted Donald Trump’s handling of the country by name-dropping one of his closest aides, Natalie Harp, in this provocative way: “He [Donald Trump] wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”

Travel with Natalie? Ossoff’s comment, which spread like wildfire online, lit a fire under questions like who is Natalie Harp, what is the nature of her relationship with the president, and how did the two become so weirdly close. We’re here to answer those questions, and also the ones you didn’t think to ask.

Here are seven things you need to know about the woman that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman has referred to as Trump’s human “binkie.”

1. She Snuck onto the Catering Truck With Trump

When Trump secretly switched planes in Turkey last month, in response to what the administration claimed was an assassination threat from Iran, the president left behind key allies like Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

But among those Trump didn’t leave behind to serve as a human shield on a decoy plane was Harp, who snuck out of Air Force One on an airport catering truck with the president and two other close personal aides.