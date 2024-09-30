Recently, Mehdi sat down with renowned Muslim-American scholar and pastor Sheikh Omar Suleiman in D.C. to talk about the recent US Senate hearings on hate crimes – and how Arabs were actually attacked in the hearing with Islamophobic rhetoric. Have a listen to Sheikh Suleiman’s conversation below.

Since the interview last Friday, Congress passed a resolution in honor of 6-year-old Palestinian-American Wadee AlFayoumi who was killed in a violent hate crime last year and whose mother attended the hearing.

In the ‘Wadee Resolution’, they state on the record that “the recent Israel-Gaza conflict has had a particularly devastating impact on children in the region, including at one point resulting in a Palestinian child dying every 10 minutes, according to the World Health Organization” and that “it is the duty of elected officials and media to tell the truth without dehumanizing rhetoric when informing the public of factual information.” You can read the full text of the Wadee Resolution here.

Watch the interview with Sheikh Omar Suleiman below:

But there’s more…

Last week, Zeteo contributor Naomi Klein and Mehdi sat down for a deep dive into the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) Movement: it’s history, debunking common myths/misconceptions, why the movement gets so much backlash in the US, and why Israel “gets a special pass”. You’ll no doubt learn a few things.

If you’re looking for something of a lighter tone, check out the latest episode of ‘We’re Not Kidding’ with British comedian Nish Kumar. They are talking about Gaza and race riots in the UK, but not without some jokes about the insane world we live in (and food). It’s a really informative but also really fun conversation.

Our political correspondent Prem Thakker penned his first piece for his new, weekly column ‘Subtext’. He wrote about the execution of Marcellus Williams in Missouri and what it reflects about the US’ ability to kill so comfortably.

Plus, don’t forget to check out what our columnists have been writing about…

And just last week…

Owen Jones and Mehdi sat down together in London for the return of their podcast ‘Two Outspoken’. It’s gone viral! They had a very timely venting session about UK politics and Israel’s latest escalation in Lebanon.

And if you’ve been following the news out of the Middle East, be sure to check out the latest episode of ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ where Mehdi broke down the ‘5 Things You Need to Know’ about Hezbollah, Lebanon, and Israel, and foreign policy analyst Trita Parsi’s piece on the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and what happens next.

Like what you’re seeing?

If you believe in the work we’re doing here at Zeteo, help us by becoming a paid subscriber, encouraging your friends and family to, when possible, and sharing our content online. We can only grow this media movement, produce this kind of content, and sustain this type of journalism with your support! Without it, the voices you’re seeing on our programs and columns and the perspectives we’re trying to amplify very simply would not be here. (And you know they wouldn’t be in the mainstream news either.)

Thank you for your continued support. See you next week!